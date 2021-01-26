JAN. 23 to JAN. 26
Paris Police Department
Michael Dean Daniels, 53: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Torrence Jamel Bell, 36: Unlicensed carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Aaron Javon McGee, 27: Criminal trespass.
Danny Ray Ellis, 34: Assault causes bodily injury-family violence (x2).
Edward Delaney Waymire, 37: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass.
Jason Tyrone Pratt, 42: Speeding, driving while license invalid, no liability insurance, violate promise to appear.
Randy Bailey, 21: Disorderly conduct.
David Conrad Daniels, 53: Public intoxication.
Torrence Meyon Robinson, 38: Public intoxication.
Donnie Teafatiller, 27: Possession of a controlled substance.
Edward Delaney Waymire, 27: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Mary Elise Trujillo, 33: Interfere with child custody (x2), aggravated kidnapping facilitate (x2).
Jacob Corley, 32: Assault (Class C).
Amy Jenean Peck, 41: Assault causes bodily injury-family violence.
Stacey Lee Greene, 21: Bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, bond surrender/ unauthorized use of a vehicle, bond surrender/theft of property, $100 to $750, bond surrender/theft fo property, $750 to $2,500.
Johnny Dale Smith Jr., 34: District court commit/theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000, habitual offender.
Justin Blake Stiff, 38: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Marcus William, Recla, 40: Driving while intoxicated, second.
