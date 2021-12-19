Wylie Doyle McIntire, 80, of Paris, passed from this life peacefully at home on Dec. 17, 2021, with his wife, son, and daughter at his side. Having several illnesses for nine years, any one of which could have taken his life, he worked very hard to maintain his health in order to maximize quality time with his family. He died as he lived, peacefully.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Wade White and Byron Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Wylie was the son of Joseph and Goldie Owens McIntire, born on Jan. 30, 1941, in Madill, Oklahoma. The family moved to Paris when he was five years old, and he lived in the area from that point forward. He attended Graham Elementary School, Paris High School and graduated from Powderly High School. He had the distinction of being one of the star pitchers on the Pony League baseball team that went to state in 1956. Wylie entered the workforce as a machinist at American Box Company. He then joined W&R Auto Supply in Paris where he worked until purchasing W&R Auto Supply of Clarksville in 1981. In 1996, he renamed the store Wylie’s Auto and moved it to Blossom where he successfully conducted business for 10 years.
After retiring, he spent long days meticulously mowing his six acres with a long succession of lawn mowers, trimming fence lines, planting flowers and rooting bushes and trees. He also spent many hours caring for his late mother-in-law and father-in-law. He was a hardworking man, working six days a week and 10 hour days, generous with his family, wanting nothing for himself. He was a strong, quiet man of few words but had a profound influence on many. His masterful use of the single raised eyebrow spoke volumes without the use of words.
Wylie professed his faith in Christ late in life, and was baptized in 2017. He faithfully attended Calvary Chapel until health prevented.
Wylie is survived by his wife of 59 years, Norma Haning McIntire; his daughter, Laura McIntire Jordan and husband, Byron of Longview; and his son, Darren McIntire and wife, Melanie of Paris. Grandchildren include Zachary McIntire, Derek Jordan, Chelsey Gideon, Travis Gideon and great-grandson Levi Gideon. Two sisters and one brother survive him, Cloyce Sitz of Paris, Alice Webb of Greenville, and J.M. McIntire of Rockwall; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Haning of Paris. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
Wylie was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Goldie McIntire; brothers, Albert and Richard McIntire; sister, Betty Sitz; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Haning.
