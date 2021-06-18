GySgt Garry L. Pridemore, USMC retired, passed away on May 19, 2021.
Wife, Sharon and all six of their children, Becky, Rodney, Bradley, Melanie, Tracey and Amber, with their families, would like to invite you to join their celebration of Life Memorial for Garry. The Memorial will be on Sunday, June 27 at 3 p.m. at the Luther United Methodist Church in Luther, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers donate to: Garry_Pridemore_Show_Cattle on Venmo.
