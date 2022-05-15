Curtis was born June 21, 1924, to Homer and Emma Adams in Forest Hill, Texas. He went to be with the Lord on May 12, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Forest Hill. He married Karon Robinson on Jan. 31, 1948, and they had 43 wonderful years.
Surviving are daughter, Rebecca Green and husband, Danny; son, Curtis Adams Jr. and wife, Shelley; daughter, Brenda Eudy and husband, Justin; along with four special nieces. Iretta Brimmage, Kathy Mills, Pat Donley and Irene Janes; and nephew, George Adams; and cousin Ruth King. They have four grandsons, Clay Green, Clint Adams, Aaron Green and Joel Eudy; and one granddaughter, Shelby Eudy; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He graduated Honey Grove High School on May 5, 1942. His beloved mother passed away June 1, 1942. He then volunteered into the United States Navy for WWII. Following the war he remained in the Navy for 22 years. Upon retiring from the Navy he returned home to his family farm which has been in his family since 1868 and raised cattle. He then began an 18 year career as a welding instructor at Paris Junior College. This was a perfect fit for him as he loved working with young men and helping them learn a trade just as he had done in the Navy. His roots to the community run deep and he was the caretaker of Forest Hill Cemetery for 46 years.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Emma Adams; very special grandmother, Melissa Zimrude Adams; sister, Margie Brimmage; his first wife, Karon Adams; and brother, Scottie Adams.
He married Glenda Dellinger on May 18, 1995, and enjoyed a loving and happy relationship of 27 years, especially traveling to Western-swing music events. His love of music meant that songs like “There’s a Star-Spangled Banner Flying Somewhere,” “My Life’s Been a Pleasure,” “Walking on the Fighting Side of Me,” and other patriotic tunes either fired him up or brought a tear to his eye.
Pulling a heavenly Hank Snow and “Moving On,” Curtis was prepared to meet his Lord and Savior and reunite with those that have gone before him.
Services will be at Cooper Sorrels Funeral Home in Honey Grove, Texas. Time and date to be determined. Family and friends will precede the service. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Forest Hill Cemetery would be appreciated.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
