BONHAM — Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Fannin County as the omicron variant wave hits Texas.
County Judge Randy Moore provided commissioners an update on the county’s Covid-19 situation Tuesday morning, saying active cases jumped from 82 last week to 151 on Monday. By Wednesday morning, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 161 active cases in the county.
Covid-19 hit home for Moore, who said he was wearing a mask during Commissioners’ Court in accordance with the county’s policy requiring masks for anyone who has been in close contact with someone who tests positive for Covid-19. Moore said his wife tested positive for the disease last week and she’s been hospitalized. His hope was for her to return home sometime this week.
“I do appreciate all the thoughts and prayers for my wife,” the judge said.
Earlier in the meeting, commissioners updated the county’s Covid-19 Response and Continuity of Operations Plan for Fannin County to align with the latest guidance on quarantine by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s new guidelines suggest a five-day quarantine period for those in contact with someone diagnosed with Covid-19, down from 10 days, Moore said, adding masks in such cases are still required even if there’s no symptoms.
“Now, if you’re still having symptoms, like fever and stuff like that, it’s still county policy ‘do not come to work’ if you’ve got a fever and etcetera,” Moore said.
In other business, commissioners began discussing possible impact fees for county roads leading up to future subdivisions. With several proposed subdivisions in the pipeline as development continues on Bois d’Arc Lake and Lake Ralph Hall, the county may adopt a fee that would split costs between developers and taxpayers. Commissioner Jerry Magness said the county would need to conduct a study before adopting a fee schedule, but it’s something commissioners need to consider now.
Magness said one subdivision under construction has impacted CR 2730, and he’s been in contact with the developer to ensure the road is watered as constant truck traffic has caused issues with dust.
“To my thinking, if everybody will kind of look at this and see what we can do, if you’ve got any suggestions. … Jim Allison (with Texas Association of Counties) said we are entitled to impose a fee there because of damage to the road,” Magness said.
Moore suggested bringing the item back after further research, including contacting Lamar County officials to see if it imposes a fee schedule.
Also on Tuesday, county auditor Alicia Whipple reported the county finished the fiscal year with $888,308, per the unaudited numbers. That number may change as auditors complete the audit, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.