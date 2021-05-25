TEMPLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service is hiring several field positions across Texas. Positions include soil conservationists, rangeland management specialists, soil scientists and engineers.
The USDA NRCS works in close partnership with farmers, ranchers, forest managers, non-governmental organizations, local and state governments, and other federal agencies to create and maintain healthy and productive working landscapes.
As part of USDA’s new Farm Production and Conservation Mission Area, NRCS has 3,000 locations and covers every county in the United States. NRCS employees help stewards of agricultural lands and non-industrial private forest lands plan and implement proven conservation systems through technical and financial assistance designed to enhance productivity, improve soil and water health, and restore wetlands and wildlife habitat.
“We need people who are committed to action through public service and will ensure that all of us enjoy the benefits that come from a healthy environment and productive agriculture,” said Kristy Oates, NRCS state conservationist for Texas. “If you have a background in agriculture or a love of the land, consider joining us and make a difference for generations to come.”
Direct hire positions open in Texas can be found on USAJobs. Applications will be accepted until July 15.
