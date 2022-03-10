Lewis Ray Mitchell, age 58, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
Memorial services have been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in the Chapel of Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with a time of visitation to begin one hour prior to service time. The Rev. Mark Sanders will officiate.
Lewis was born on Feb. 14, 1964 in Paris, Texas to James William and Patsy Sue Tucker Mitchell.
He graduated from Whitehouse High School and his career in concrete work spanned many years and he was known as a true jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed music and fishing. His favorite fishing hole was anywhere there were fish. He learned to cook when he was young for his siblings and it remained a passion throughout his life. His four-legged companion, Abby Lee, held a very special place in his heart.
He was preceded in death by his father; and a sister-in-law, Samantha Mitchell.
Survivors include his wife, Jessica Gillie; his children, April Nicole Mitchell, Benjamin Craig Mitchell, Heavenly Willborn and Skyler Wayne Gillie; grandchildren, Jaycee Mitchell, Caidence Upchurch and Cavin Upchurch; mother, Patsy Mitchell; and siblings, Michael Mitchell and wife, Jennifer, Becky Brooks and husband, Carl, Lynn Burns and husband, Allen and Mark Mitchell; a very special aunt, Shirley Meredith; also surviving are numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family members, as well as many friends.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.