Margaret Frances Prater, 77, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Medical City of Plano.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bob Griffith and the Rev. Leonard Prater officiating. Burial will follow in Bogata Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Prater, the daughter of Robert Samuel Rice and Martha Adele Cagle Rice, was born on Dec. 1, 1943, in Clarksville.
She was a mother and caretaker of everyone. She instilled in all of us a strong sense of family, love of God, love of others, and generosity and concern for others. Mother of three, registered nurse and a Baptist Pastor. She was a hard-working seamstress married to a Campbell Soup employee and they put this great legacy of a family together.
She was close with her entire family, including many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they all knew and loved her. She taught us all to be hard workers and expected us all to excel. We as a family sang her home to meet her beloved Lord and Savior using a group facetime. She was the keeper of the family and mother to all who knew her. Even her little squirrel will miss her, but she would not want anyone to be sad for her and told us often not to cry or be sad when she was gone. She left no unfinished work, she loved us all wholeheartedly and lived life with no regrets up until the very moment that she faded away into the arms of Jesus. We love you Mother. We are rejoicing with you even through our tears that you are finally home, until we see you again someday, we will cherish all of these memories and laughter and love.
Margaret was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Her parents; and a sister, Bobbie Jean Whitt, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, James Prater, whom she married on Oct. 14, 1967, building 53 years of family and memories; four children, Ann Adams and husband, Richard, of Bogata, Angie Jones and husband, Tommy, of Paris, Leonard Prater and wife, Deena, of Spring and Amy Taylor, of Paris; grandchildren, Tonya Jackson and husband, Kyle, Jessica Manson and husband, Hank, Lindsey Bridgers and husband, Johnathan, Shelbi Myers and husband, Dustin, Kaleb Peek and wife, Katie, Houston Jones, Ethan Jones, Jacob Jones, Amanda Peek, Allison Prater, Nathan Prater, Audrey Prater, Garrett Taylor, Aislinn Taylor and Allena Taylor; 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sarah Griffith and husband, Bob; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Ethan Jones, Houston Jones, Nathan Prater, Kaleb Peek, Dustin Myers, Johnathan Bridgers and Kyle Jackson. Honorary bearers will be David Guinn, Jim Boren, Jeff Prater, Hank Manson and Garrett Taylor.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.