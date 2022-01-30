Christopher Keith Moody, 47, of Paris, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Sam Evers officiating.
Burial will follow in Georgia Cemetery with Richard Tucker, Shane Tucker, Richard Tucker Jr., Jeremiah Moody, Joe Dunn, Roy Westbrook, Roy Westbrook Jr. and B.K. Moody as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Brad Dunn.
The family will
receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1975 in Paris, Texas, the son of Dearl and Barbara Moody.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Dearl Moody, in 2015; and his sister, Samantha Moody, in 2017.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Moody; sisters, Sheila Pool and Cynthia Enlow; nieces and nephews, Richard Tucker and Claudia Tucker, Terry Dickerson and Candice Segovia; great-nieces and nephews, Ismael Dickerson, Ezequiel Segovia, Nayeli Segovia and Emilee Tucker.
He graduated high school from Goodman at North Lamar in 1993. He loved driving his Kawasaki Mule, watching movies and playing his CDs.
