Victor Ressler, broker/owner of Century 21 Executive Realty has announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized sales affiliate Sherrie White with the Century 21 2020 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.
“The Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes Sherrie White’s dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC.
“Sherrie White provides clients with knowledge and advice related to their real estate transaction and offers them confidence during what may be the most significant purchase of a lifetime,” saidRessler.
White will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.