Fern Aretta Colwell, 86, of Paris, passed away on March 29, 2022 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Restland Cemetery in Roxton with the Rev. James Barnes officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 31 at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
She was born on Dec. 3, 1935 in Durant, Oklahoma. She had worked as a secretary in health care and was a member of the Baptist faith.
She married James Colwell on July 4, 2003 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He survives.
Other survivors are step-children, Tammy Watson and Christopher Colwell; grandchildren, Bo Watson and Amber Watson; great-grandchildren, Camron Milner, Makaylee Milner, Tyler Watson, Eli Watson and Camreyon Watson; and a brother, Jimmy Watson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandchild, Dylan Watson; and two brothers.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
