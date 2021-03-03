Thomas Martin “Tom” Bass, 68, of Reno, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021; Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
Most Popular
Articles
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- WOMEN'S WORLD: Ronnica Blake breaks law enforcement glass ceilings
- WOMEN'S WORLD: Ashley Endsley teaches girls to play the right way
- POLICE BRIEFS: Police intercept suspected vehicle purchase fraud
- Commissioners, judge torn on certificate of obligation
- George William Stallings
- Gov. Greg Abbott says he's rescinding statewide mask mandate and capacity limits on businesses
- Grand jury indicts two men on separate murder charges
- Rita Mauldin Malone
- Patricia Nelson Coleman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
Is Texas ready to rollback Covid-19 pandemic measures?
Gov. Greg Abbott in a press conference Tuesday in Lubbock announced the end of pandemic measures including limitations on business capacity and a statewide mask mandate. With only about 12% of Texans vaccinated, some argue the move is political while others who decried the measures as government overreach welcome the decision. Is Texas ready to roll back pandemic health measures?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.