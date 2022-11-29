Thomas Sterling “Tommy” Echols

Tommy Echols, of Paris, peacefully passed from this life and went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on Sunday, Nov. 27. He was 72 years old.
Tommy was born on May 2, 1950, in Andrews, TX to Willie Dalton and Helen Jean Echols. He moved to Paris, TX in 1961. He graduated from Paris High School in 1968 where he excelled in football. Tommy then went on to play college football at UTEP for a short time. On Aug. 14, 1971, he married the love of his life, Tamra Kay McDowell. Tommy was the love of her life, and he was a devoted and loving husband. Together they built 51 years of marriage and had 3 wonderful sons. Tommy loved to laugh and had an adventurous spirit. He was a very hardworking man all of his life. He enjoyed harvesting pecans with his dad. He worked in construction for many years, and he had the privilege to work alongside his sons. Tommy was a man of God who loved the Lord and his family with his whole heart, and he was loved by them. He was a kind and giving person and was easy to talk to. If you had a problem, he would try to find an answer to help fix it. He will be greatly missed!
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ricky Echols; and a baby sister, Tanna Echols.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his wife, Tamra; his children, Brent Echols; Lance Echols, and wife, Patty; Clint Echols, and wife, Brittany; 7 grandchildren, Tyler Echols, Jordan Schiewe, Caitlin Hemphill, Dalton Echols, Caleb Echols, Anna Echols, and Livi Echols; and 1 great-grandson on the way.
A cemetery service for Tommy will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at 2 P.M. at Evergreen Cemetery Chapel with Rev Chad Fleming officiating and interment following thereafter. A visitation will occur before the service at 1:30 P.M. at Evergreen. Bright-Holland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Brent Echols, Lance Echols, Clint Echols, Tyler Echols, Dalton Echols, and Caleb Echols. Honorary pallbearers are Felix McDowell, Kenneth Millsap, Darnell Little, and Brandon Fleming.
