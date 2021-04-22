Paris Police Department
Felicia Cuba, 34: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
DeMarcus Montral Bell, 47: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Nathan Ray Champ Thomas, 32: Judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
James Allen Coburn, 43: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, second.
Brinton William Donaldson, 43: Bench warrant/driving while intoxicated, bond surrender/resisting arrest/search/transport, bench warrant/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, judgment nisi/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, judgment nisi/driving while intoxicated.
Brittney Juanita Mathis, 34: Evading arrest/detention, resiting arrest/search/transport, unauthorized absence from a community corrections facility.
Department of Public Safety
Angel Lee Rodriguez, 25: Assault family/household member, impede breathing (two counts).
