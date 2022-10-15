Helen Rose Arnett Mann

Helen Rose Arnett Mann

On Oct. 8, 2022, Helen Rose Arnett Mann closed her eyes here on earth, opened them in Heaven, and walked into the arms of Jesus.

She is now "playing her harp in Heaven" as she has so lovingly said she would. Funny, she never played a harp here on earth. That would be the special wit of Helen Rose/Gran/Hannah. Helen's life reads much like her favorite recipe. The special "ingredients" include her devotion to her late husband Dr. Lawrence Earl Mann; her love and adoration for her One Mann's Family; her civic and community service both in Paris, Texas as well as Temple; her closet full of clothes and accessories her granddaughters now cherish; her endless love for cooking including her collection of cookbooks she read like novels; her friends she holds so dear; her Paris, Texas connections; her savvy business sense; her commitment to live as a life-long learner. When all these ingredients are brought together, they are the "spices" Helen added to every aspect of her life.

