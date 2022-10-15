On Oct. 8, 2022, Helen Rose Arnett Mann closed her eyes here on earth, opened them in Heaven, and walked into the arms of Jesus.
She is now "playing her harp in Heaven" as she has so lovingly said she would. Funny, she never played a harp here on earth. That would be the special wit of Helen Rose/Gran/Hannah. Helen's life reads much like her favorite recipe. The special "ingredients" include her devotion to her late husband Dr. Lawrence Earl Mann; her love and adoration for her One Mann's Family; her civic and community service both in Paris, Texas as well as Temple; her closet full of clothes and accessories her granddaughters now cherish; her endless love for cooking including her collection of cookbooks she read like novels; her friends she holds so dear; her Paris, Texas connections; her savvy business sense; her commitment to live as a life-long learner. When all these ingredients are brought together, they are the "spices" Helen added to every aspect of her life.
Her grandchildren, the "Special 7", describe her as loving, kind, generous, timeless, accepting, regal, selfless and the family matriarch. She taught us all to love and serve the underserved/the least of these (Matthew 25:40) and to love the Lord your God with all your heart, mind, and soul. (Matthew 22:37).
Helen Rose was born on June 20, 1929 in Idabel, Oklahoma.
She married Lawrence Earl Mann on Aug. 27, 1950.
She was the daughter of the late Lotta Branson Collins Arnett and Judge George Theodore Arnett Sr. She had one very special brother, George T. Arnett Jr.
She graduated from Idabel High school and attended Oklahoma State University. Along with her newlywed husband, she transferred to the University of Oklahoma and received her BA in Journalism. The family lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Oklahoma City during Dr. Mann's medical training. She served as the Public Relations Secretary for the Oklahoma State Heart Association in Oklahoma City. The family moved to Paris, Texas in 1958 when Dr. Mann opened up his practice as an OB/GYN, a practice that he would have for 40 plus years.
Helen and Lawrence were active members of Central Presbyterian Church in Paris. At CPC she served as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, Elder, Officer of the Presbyterian Women and helped organize the Central Day School which is still a popular Day school 50 years later. She was active in many civic and social organizations and served as president of the Lamar Medical Alliance, McCuistion Medical Center Auxiliary, president of FU chapter of PEO, and was a charter member of the Lamar County YWCA where she was active in organizing programs for young people. She also served on the Board of Governors of the McCuistion Regional Medical Center, now the Paris Regional Medical Center, and as a volunteer in many activities benefiting young people. One of her crowning achievements was being the driving force in establishing the YMCA Teens of Paris Youth Center.
She and Lawrence moved to Temple, Texas in 2000 to be closer to family. Helen didn't stop being active after this move. They became active members at Grace Presbyterian Church, and she immediately joined the Presbyterian Women, serving as chairman of the Tuesday Morning Circle for many years.
Ms. Helen, as she was so lovingly called by her aids, is survived by her daughter, Carol Mann Lynch (Michael), of Temple; son, Wayne Arnett Mann, of Ruckersville, Virginia; and Barbara Mann Eubank (Don); of Dallas. Her greatest fans were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kelly Elizabeth Lynch and Kelly-He Lemmons (Oliver, Chase, Tyler and Eric) Belton, David Mann Lynch and Emily Lynch (Molly Rose, Lafayette, Beatrice) of Dallas, Lesley Ellen Lynch and Mia Kulp (Sage) of Denver, Colorado, Kristen Mann Timson and Patrick Timson (Samantha Rose) of Clarendon Hills, Illinois, Kyle Barnes Mann of Ruckersville, Virginia, Lauren Arnett Berryman and Ben Berryman (Luke and Beau Lawrence) of Dallas, Christopher Thomas Eubank and Paige Eubank of Santa Barbara, California, Richard Anthony Lynch and Stacy Klingler (Sophia) of Bettendorf, Indiana, Stephanie Lynch Redmond and Kevin Redmond (Sheridan, Ashlyn and Landrum) of Memphis, Tennessee.
A Huge shout out goes to all the beautiful friends Helen made at Tender Mercies in Temple, Texas. Tony Jeter, the founder of both Tender Mercies and Mercy House, you have a special place in Heaven!!! The beautiful women of Tender Mercies are too numerous to mention, but you know you made her life so much more comfortable. Thank you! Ms. Helen moved to Juliette Fowler (aka her "Palace") in March of 2022. She was loved and adored by the Juliette Fowler Staff, Centric Hospice and the beautiful women at Caring People. You made the end of this precious life so comfortable and well-lived. Thank you.
A family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Please make donations to the Mission Fund at Grace Presbyterian Church, in Temple, Texas, Churches Touching Lives for Christ at ctlcministries.org or a charity of your choice benefiting children's health or education in her memory.
Although we will miss her dearly here on Earth, we know Lawrence was waiting for her as they walked together hand-in-hand with Jesus. Before Helen passed away, she said, "I am Helen Mann and I approved this message". Yes, she would....
