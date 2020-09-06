The Paris Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Days, usually taking place in March, was first postponed, but is now canceled for 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The club’s board of directors recently made the call to not reschedule the event after much consideration and discussion, club President Denise Kornegay said.
“Due to Covid-19 and in the interest of public health, the board determined that a safe Pancake Days was not possible at this point. Hopefully, Pancake Days will return in 2021. All ads purchased and tickets sold for Pancake Days 2020 will be honored in 2021,” Kornegay said in a news release.
Pancake Days is the Kiwanis Club’s largest fundraiser, and the funds help the club support children and the community through scholarships for graduating Lamar County seniors, building wheelchair ramps, Imagination Library, as well as many helping with community and youth organizations. The club set a goal to host the biggest Pancake Days in 2021 so it can continue its mission of “improving the world one child and one community at a time.”
