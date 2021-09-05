SEP. 1 TO SEP. 3
Assist EMS
Sept. 1
9:21 to 10:07 a.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
1:02 to 1:16 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
1:21 to 1:39 p.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.
5:46 to 6:11 p.m., 650 Bonham St.
6:28 to 7:11 p.m., 1430 26th St. NE.
Sept. 2
6:16 to 6:31 a.m., 445 Sage Trail Drive.
10:12 to 10:31 a.m., 220 S. Collegiate Drive.
10:13 to 10:32 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
10:32 to 10:55 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
10:59 to 11:12 a.m., 3050 Clarksville St.
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
Sept. 1
7:01 to 7:21 a.m., 125 Brown Ave.
Sept. 2
11:42 to 11:52 a.m., 4000 47th St. NE.
1:20 to 1:33 p.m., 1200 19th St. SW.
Vehicle Fire
Sept. 1
5:26 to 6:12 p.m., 600 SE Loop 286.
First Responder
Sept. 1
3:15 to 3:26 p.m., 3025 NE Loop 286.
6:26 to 6:39 p.m., 3025 NE Loop 286.
8:47 to 8:53 p.m., 3195 NE Loop 286.
Sept. 2
2:53 to 3:10 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
3:20 to 3:46 a.m., North Main Street.
1:19 to 1:34 p.m., 1210 Lamar Ave.
6:02 to 6:20 p.m., 1340 N. Main St.
6:08 to 6:21 p.m., 3025 NE Loop 286.
10:21 to 10:38 p.m., 1160 35th St. NE
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Sept. 1
7:46 to 8:42 a.m., 300 SE Loop 286.
6:19 to 6:44 p.m., 600 Clarksville St.
Sept. 2
11:34 to 11:47 a.m., SE Loop 286/Dawn Drive.
12:21 to 12:26 p.m., 3590 Lamar Ave.
Public Service
Sept. 2
2:48 to 3:05 p.m., 515 Medalist Drive.
Out of Service
Sept. 1
1:29 to 2:46 p.m., 1444 N. Main St.
