Good morning, Red River Valley!
Showers and thunderstorms remain likely today, mainly before 5 p.m., as an atmospheric disturbance makes it way across the Red River Valley as we get into the heat of the afternoon. Heat is relative, however, as our forecast high is just 85 degrees, far below the normal seasonal high for this time of year. Clouds will help keep a lid on our high, as will the expected showers themselves. Winds will come from the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
Rain chances diminish only slightly for tonight, to 50%, with much of that activity expected before 8 p.m. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 75.
Thursday is expected to carry only a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms as the day should be mostly sunny with a high near 95. Combined with moist south winds 10 to 15 mph, our heat index value will return to triple-digits at around 103 degrees. Rain chances increase to 50% after 8 p.m. as the area will see increasing clouds heading into the overnight period.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
