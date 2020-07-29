Wednesday Weather.jpg
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible near the Red River this morning, with chances shifting to the south and southeast this afternoon. While severe weather is not expected, these thunderstorms will be capable of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and locally heavy rainfall. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Good morning, Red River Valley!

Showers and thunderstorms remain likely today, mainly before 5 p.m., as an atmospheric disturbance makes it way across the Red River Valley as we get into the heat of the afternoon. Heat is relative, however, as our forecast high is just 85 degrees, far below the normal seasonal high for this time of year. Clouds will help keep a lid on our high, as will the expected showers themselves. Winds will come from the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Rain chances diminish only slightly for tonight, to 50%, with much of that activity expected before 8 p.m. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 75. 

Thursday is expected to carry only a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms as the day should be mostly sunny with a high near 95. Combined with moist south winds 10 to 15 mph, our heat index value will return to triple-digits at around 103 degrees. Rain chances increase to 50% after 8 p.m. as the area will see increasing clouds heading into the overnight period.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

An incoming low pressure system will bring more rain chances and cooler temperatures to North and Central Texas. As the coll front moves past on Friday, showers and storms will have an impact area- wide. Heavy rain and some flooding are possible impacts in the northeast portion of North Texas.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

