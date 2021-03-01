Paris police were contacted by a vehicle dealership on Feb. 24 and were told about identifying information from a person who was conducting an online purchase of a 2016 vehicle. An investigator with the Northeast Texas Regional Auto Theft Task Force contacted the person the identifying information belonged to and was advised they had not attempted to purchase a vehicle.
The investigator helped facilitate the sale of the vehicle and met with the suspect at a designated location in Arlington. The investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old Darrell Allen Willis of Arlington. Willis was charged with theft of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, fraud by use or possession of identifying information, and false statement to obtain property or credit of more than $30,000.
Willis was placed in the Tarrant County Jail.
Paris woman jailed on drug charge
Misty Von Decker, 35 of Paris, was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Sunday on a Lamar County warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram.
The warrant stemmed from a September case where an investigation of a different matter had led officers to locate suspected methamphetamine inside her residence. Decker was later transferred to the Lamar County jail. She was released Sunday on $5,000 bond, according to the jail’s online records.
Paris man charged with theft of goods
Police responded to a reported shoplifting in the 2400 block of North Main Street at 4:06 p.m. Saturday. Officers saw William Daniel Morgan, 30, of Paris, exiting the store and pushing a shopping cart with several items in it. Morgan immediately fled from the officer, police said.
After a footchase, Morgan was apprehended. Morgan had not paid for any of the items in the cart. He was charged with theft of more than $750 but less than $2,500 and evading arrest. Due to a previous conviction for evading arrest, this charge was enhanced to a felony.
Morgan was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, jail records show.
Paris woman jailed for evading arrest
Whitney Brooke Wilkerson, 32, of Paris, was arrested at her residence at 9:20 a.m. Friday on a felony warrant charging her with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning with bond set at $5,000, according to online jail records.
Police investigating stolen vehicle report
A 2017 White Honda Accord was reported as stolen from the 100 block of East Price Street at 1:52 p.m. Sunday. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 221 calls for service and arrested nine people during the weekend.
