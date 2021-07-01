Parade Route.jpg
Robert Black, president of Lamar County Conservatives, is planning to host a Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. July 3 in downtown Paris. 

Robert Black, president of Lamar County Conservatives, is planning to host a Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. July 3 in downtown Paris. Black said the parade will follow the traditional route, starting with a line-up at the Lamar County Courthouse. The parade will exit the parking lot south to Bonham Street, turning right, then turning left on 3rd Street N.W., turning left on Grand Avenue to 12th Street S.E., turning left on Lamar Avenue and back to the courthouse. There will be no entry fee. For information, contact Black at rdblack2008@gmail.com.

