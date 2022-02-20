Elaine Preston, 97, of Riverton, Kansas, formerly, of Eolia, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1924, in Gadston, Texas to W.A. and Mattie Haygood Preston.
Elaine lived in Texas until 1957 before moving to Eolia, Missouri, where she lived until she moved along with her daughter and son-in-law to Riverton, Kansas, in 2018.
She attended the Whiteside Holiness Church in Whiteside, Missouri, for 61 years and the Scammon Holiness Mission after moving to Riverton, Kansas. She was a seamstress and an avid gardener. She played the piano for church services, revivals and camp meetings and sang with her daughter until her health would not permit.
She was saved on Oct. 29, 1953, and sanctified to the will of God on April 8, 1955.
Survivors include her daughter, Charlotte (Jim) Elmore, of Riverton, Kansas; three grandchildren, Steve Baze Jr., Jason Baze and Duane Elmore; five great-grandchildren, Tristan Baze, Terran Baze, Jason Baze Jr., Samuel Elmore and Andrew Elmore; and two great-great-grandchildren, Khalil and Khonir.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steve Baze; five sisters, Mae, Octavia, Lou, Sue and June; four brothers, Bill, David, Paul and John; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, with the Rev. Sammy Lorton officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of services at Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, 522 S. Broadway, Pittsburg, KS 66762.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Lake Creek Cemetery in Lake Creek, Texas. A dinner will follow at Gadston Holiness Church.
Memorials may be made to the Scammon Holiness Mission Building Fund in care of the funeral home.
