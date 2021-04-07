Funeral services will be held for 58 years old, The Rev. Elvis Burnett McGraw, of Clarksville, Texas who went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 2, 2021 in Clarksville, Texas.
Services will be on April 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Zion Traveler Baptist Church, 501 S. Walnut, St., Clarksville, Texas with the Rev. P.A. Porchia, officiating. Interment will follow at Haywood Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas. Viewing will be on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Citizens Funeral Home Chapel.
Services are under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home, 500 East Church Street, Clarksville, Texas.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
Please wear a mask for protection.
