NAME:
Emma Garner
SCHOOL:
Chisum
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/25: Garner was absolutely vital in helping the Lady Mustangs down Rains in a tiebreaker on Friday, finishing the match with 15 kills, seven blocks and 10 digs.
NAME:
Colin Ingram
SCHOOL:
Cooper
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/25: Ingram was once again stellar on Friday for the Bulldogs, as his 119 yards on 14 carries were best on the team, and good for roughly nine yards per carry.
NAME:
Ali Sessums
SCHOOL:
Prairiland
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/25: Sessums came up huge in the Lady Patriots’ Tuesday win over Chisum. The senior led her team in kills, with 19, and also turned in a defensive gem of a game, with several stellar digs , picking up nearly every hit in her vicinity.
NAME:
Ayanna Smith
SCHOOL:
Detroit
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/25: Smith played a big part in helping her team wrap up the district championship and down Maud on senior night. She finished the night with 13 kills, best on the team in the effort.
