Norma June Brunson, 85, of Lake Creek, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Stillhouse Health Care & Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 at the Ben Franklin United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cary Kinniard officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories at Ben Franklin. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Brunson, the daughter of Lemuel Smith Logan and Mabel Claire Benson Logan, was born on March 10, 1936, in Paris.
For a number of years she worked at Nahas and Hollywood Vassarette before beginning a career at Campbell Soup Company, which spanned 26 years before her retirement.
Her husband, Charles, was a beekeeper and she enjoyed helping him. June also enjoyed playing games with friends and cooking.
Her husband, Charles Elbert Brunson, preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 2007. Her son, Terry Charles Brunson; her parents; and two brothers, Gordon Logan and Jimmy Logan, also preceded her in death.
Survivors include four daughters, Charlotte Wicks and husband, Randy, of Lake Creek, Sherry Brunson and David Duncan, of Quitman, Lisa Reel and husband, Carl, of Ladonia and Toni McGehee and husband, Jeffery, of Savoy; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; along with a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Colton Wicks, Charles Brunson, Christopher Brunson, Cody Chevalier, Taylor Chevalier and Garrett Holley. Honorary bearers will be Sam Tippit, Dustin Hunter, Justin Key, Ryan Kyle and Carl Weets.
