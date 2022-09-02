All information from police and jail records:
Woman hit in the head, choked and bitten twice
Paris police responded to a distraught, emotional and bloody woman Thursday at 3:55 a.m. in the 500 block of Southwest First Street, who said her boyfriend had tried to kill her.
She told officers that her boyfriend had tried to kill her after she confronted the man about food in his lunch box that did not come from their home.
The incident is under investigation.
Man arrested for stalking
A 55-year-old Paris man is being held at Lamar County Jail under a bond totaling $30,000 for a warrant charging him with stalking.
The man followed a person Sunday and threatened violence with a handgun.
He was arrested at 5:24 p.m. Thursday at his residence and confined at Paris City Jail before being transferred to county jail.
Elderly man evades police, resists arrest
A 72-year-old Paris man is being held at Lamar County Jail under bonds totaling $10,500 for charges of evading arrest and detention in a vehicle, resisting arrest and violation of a protective order.
Paris police responded and found the man in violation of a protector order at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Officers asked the man multiple times to exit his vehicle before he backed into a roadway and evaded police in a short pursuit.
The elderly man then resisted being placed in handcuffs and was booked at Paris City Jail before being transferred to county jail.
Man arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm
A 55-year-old Phoenix, Ariz., man is being held at Lamar County Jail under a bond that has not been set for a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Paris police stopped a vehicle with a California license plate at 12:53 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Church Street for an improper brake light.
After being released with a verbal warning, the man drove through a red light at the intersection of Church Street and Clarksville Street.
The man later attempted to turn the wrong direction on a one-way street downtown, and the officer initiated a second traffic stop to check on the man’s welfare.
Once stopped for a second time, the man stated he had a loaded .38-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun in his vehicle and police found multiple felony convictions in California.
He was arrested at 1:39 a.m. Friday and booked into Paris City Jail before being transferred to county jail.
The man is still waiting for arraignment at press time.
Police investigating Paris woman cut by beer bottle
Paris police responded at 12:54 a.m. Friday to George Wright Homes, where officers made contact with a woman covered in blood and bleeding from a deep cut on her face.
The woman stated that a suspect hit her in the face with a beer bottle.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls For Service: Paris police responded to 101 calls for service and arrested six people Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.