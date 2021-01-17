The 2021 severe weather season is not far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want people to be ready. The National Weather Service will be conducting a free, virtual severe weather training class for Lamar County on Jan. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program will take place in partnership with the Paris Police Department and Fannin County Office of Emergency Management. Registration for the online class can be found at: weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap. This virtual class is being combined with Delta, Fannin and Hopkins counties.
This class is for established storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather, or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared. This is part of a regional severe weather preparedness campaign. Other classes in the region can be found on the full schedule.
This year’s program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program will also review thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms. Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information back to the National Weather Service and local public safety officials.
The Lamar County severe weather program is one of several training sessions the Fort Worth National Weather Service Office will conduct between January and March. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth provides forecasts, warnings and weather services for 46 counties in North and Central Texas.
For information on severe weather, visit weather.gov/fortworth, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSDallasFortWorth and on Twitter at @NWSFortWorth.
