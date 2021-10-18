A Paris man in Lamar County Jail since his Oct. 3 arrest on aggravated robbery and firearm and drug possession charges is now charged with murder for the Sept. 28 shooting death of Keith Joseph Mann.
Davarrious Demone Brown, 26, has been charged by the Paris Police Department with murder after a weeks-long investigation into the shooting death of Mann. He remains in the county jail with bonds totaling $307,300, according to online jail records. The record shows no bond set on a motion to revoke-deadly conduct discharge firearm charge stemming from a May 16 incident in which police accuse Brown and a 20-year-old woman of shooting at each other during an altercation.
Police were called at 10 p.m. Sept. 28 to the area of Fitzhugh Avenue and East Hickory Street for a report of multiple gunshots. Almost simultaneously, 911 received a report of a gunshot victim in the 900 block of East Booth Street. Officers arrived at both locations and found the shooting took place in the 900 block of East Hickory Street, according to police reports.
On East Booth Street, police found Mann, 35, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Paris Police Department detectives, assisted by the Texas Rangers, interviewed several people in the area and soon developed leads that led to the identification of several suspects involved not only in Mann’s death but other crimes in the weeks leading up to his death, police said. Eventually, the investigation led detectives to believe Brown fired several times at a vehicle in which Mann was a passenger, striking and killing him.
The investigation continues, and police expect more arrests in the case, the department stated in a press release.
Facebook’s knowledge of how social media like its own Instagram affects teenagers came to light in testimony last week before the Senate. Do you believe social media can be safe for young people to use?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.