Robert J. Bilodeau, 76, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Graveside services are planned for Monday, March 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Scott officiating at Memoryland Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Monday starting at 1 p.m. at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home.
Robert was born on Aug. 21, 1944 in Boston, Massachusetts, to Louis Bilodeau and Alfreda Gagne Bilodeau.
Robert married the love of his life Jeanne Battle on Sept. 21, 1970 in Sherman, Texas. Robert served his country proudly in the United States Airforce until his retirement.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne; daughters, Angela St. John and husband, James, Andrea Saldana and husband, Antonio, Cathy Stewart and husband, David and Debbie Bilodeau; son, Kenny Bilodeau; brother, Paul Bilodeau and wife, Carol; sister, Jeanette McArthur and husband, Bob; grandchildren, Summer Garcia and husband, Juan, Tori St. John, Chris Alter, Kennith Cooper and wife, Latoya, Rachel Dutton, Howard Dutton Jr., Josh Dutton, Johnathan Young, Heather Bledsaw and husband, Dashaun, Aaron Stewart, Cortney Pease and husband Sam and Hannah Clayton; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Robert is preceded in death by his son, John Robert Bilodeau; brother, Gerard Bilodeau; and his parents.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
We are requesting that you limit the size of the gathering during the viewing due to concerns regarding the current health crisis. Please feel free to come and pay your respects but limit your contact with others as per recommended guidelines from the CDC.
