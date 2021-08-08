Property owners in Lamar County will soon receive a postcard directing them to lamar.countytaxrates.com. This is the official website on which property owners can easily access information regarding property taxes, including the amount of taxes that each entity that taxes a property will impose if the entity adopts its proposed tax rate.
Taxing units regularly update this website during August and September as local elected officials propose and adopt the property tax rates that will determine how much you pay in property taxes.
The website allows property owners to provide feedback on the tax rate process and provides the following property-specific information for each taxing unit authorized to levy a tax on the property, including:
• property values;
• proposed tax rates;
• an estimate of property taxes that would be imposed under the proposed rates;
• dates and locations of public hearings on the tax rates; and
• other useful information on taxing unit budgets, revenue, and rate calculations.
Continue to check the website for updates throughout the tax rate adoption process in August and September.
