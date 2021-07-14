Mark Anthony Beers, age 63, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family and friends.
Mark was born on Nov. 12, 1957, in Freeport, Texas, to Winfred “Wimpy” and Dorothy Gene Smith Beers.
His parents; an infant son, Garrett Anthony; and step-mother, Odessa Beers, preceded him in death.
He retired from Luminant in Mt. Pleasant. He was a faithful member of the Lone Star Congregational Methodist Church and loved his church family. Mark was a 1976 graduate of Brazosport High School. One of his proudest moments was his induction into the Brazosport High School Baseball Hall of Fame, with the help of his teammates, in April of this year. He played baseball at Sam Houston State University. Sports was a big part of his life growing up and he carried over the love of the game into his adult life. He shared a special bond with his classmates and he has maintained a very close relationship with his buddies for 50 plus years. Mark loved the outdoors and was happiest when he was hunting or fishing especially, with his Pastor and friend, Don.
Mark was married to the love of his life, Karen Pryor for 38 years and they raised two loving, beautiful daughters, Ashley and Lauren. He loved his grandchildren and was proud to be their “Pop”.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Beers, of Clarksville; two daughters, Ashley Johnson and husband, Casey, of Blossom and Lauren Armbrust and husband, Dean, of Flower Mound; grandchildren, Jaylie Johnson, Anabell Hoskins, Asher Johnson, Liam Armbrust and Paxton Mark Armbrust, due on Aug. 16, 2021; brothers, Danny Beers and wife, Susan, of McKinney and Jerry Beers and wife, Pam of Forney.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Lindeman Chapel, of Clarksville Funeral Home, with the Rev. Don Shovan and the Rev. Dink Benton officiating. Burial will follow in Lone Star Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Neil Woodward, Mark Erskine, Ed Gonzales, Thomas Penney, Leslie Massoletti, Johnny Brooks, Jeff Cravey, Johnny Roberts, Danny Lee McIntire, Glen Coleman and Dave Clifton.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lone Star Cemetery, c/o Mikeal Earley, 1045 CR 1330, Clarksville, Texas 75426 or the Lone Star Methodist Church, c/o Marline Thomas, 4146 CR 1245, Clarksville, Texas 75426.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.