William Neil Rozell II passed away peacefully at his ranch in Fulbright, Texas, on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 82 years of age. Neil was born in Bogata, Texas, on Jan. 11, 1939, to William Neil Rozell and Frances Roach Rozell.
Neil married Frances Mayes on Feb. 2, 1957, and they enjoyed 63 years together before Frances’s passing in June of 2020. Together they had two sons, Raymond Russell and William David.
Neil was a humble man who touched many lives throughout his 82 years. He loved putting in a full day’s work, cattle, horses, dogs and the ranching lifestyle, getting this from his father. Just the day before his passing he was cutting brush with his pole saw and mending fences.
Neil had served in many capacities over the years including being on the school board, past president of the Lions Club, past president of the Rodeo Association and was currently serving as the president of the Bogata Cemetery Association, a position he inherited from his mother who had been on the board for 50 years. Most will remember him as being the Bogata Bank president for over a decade.
His handshake was his word, and he did not care if you were in overalls or a suit.
Many will recall him loaning them money on their first car or home when they had nothing.
“It’s been said that someday we will just be a memory; be sure it’s a good one.”
Neil is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances; an infant grandson, Dakota Joe Rozell; and most recently by his sister, Donna Rozell.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Russell Rozell and his wife, Elizabeth, and David Rozell and his wife, Patsy; his sister, Mary Elizabeth Park; grandchildren, Morgan Rozell, Mallory Larkin and her husband, Jonathan, Jack Sheffield, Garrett Sheffield and his wife Emily, and Cole Sheffield and his wife, Cheyenne; great-grandchildren, Anniston and Riley Larkin and Case Sheffield; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Bogata. Interment will follow at Bogata Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to service time at the church.
Funeral arrangements are under the careful direction of Wood-Haggard Funeral Home. An on-line guest registry is available at woodfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.