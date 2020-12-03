Paris police are currently searching for 15-year-old Haley Pritchett, who was last seen leaving her home in the 2900 block of Clarksville Street at about 11:45 p.m. Nov. 10.
Police describe Pritchett as 5’ 4” and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has long straight brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said Pritchett has a history of running away but has always returned home after a few days. She was last seen wearing a beanie, light colored hoodie and dark leggings and carrying a purple backpack.
Police are asking the public to contact Detective David Whitaker at 903-737-4135 if they have seen Pritchett or know her whereabouts.
