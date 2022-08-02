For the second time this year, North Lamar ISD trustees have sided with school administrators and voted to keep books some deem “inappropriate” in the school library.
After a level three grievance hearing brought by former teacher and school board candidate Teresa Bussell before a crowd of more than 100 people, trustees voted unanimously to uphold the decision of the administration to keep “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie in the school library.
In the past, the Capote book has been used by a teacher in the classroom while the Alexie book is part of a classroom library set not readily available for students to check out, and the book has never been used in the curriculum, according to hearing testimony.
A similar hearing took place May 26 behind closed doors after Frank Wright filed a complaint about “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison. Monday’s hearing was held in public at Bussell’s request.
Tension grew throughout the meeting with several people speaking before the hearing during the public forum. The audience of more than 130, as reported by school police, remained quiet, however, during the grievance hearing.
“It’s not very often that a grievance is presented in open session,” North Lamar ISD attorney Rick Lambert of the Powell Law Group of Dallas said as he explained his role in seeing that the hearing is conducted according to proper procedure. He cautioned the audience to refrain from disruptive behavior and cautioned participants to address the board and not one another. He also cautioned participants to speak only about the concerns raised in the complaint about why the books should be removed.
Lambert explained the process that led to the level three grievance including the filing of a complaint, an informal meeting with staff and then a hearing before a reconsideration committee composed of teachers and administrators along with a student and representative of the community. If the complainant disagrees with the committee decision, the complaint then goes to level one with the campus administrator, level two with a district administrator and level three before the school board.
“It is important the selection and approval of materials which contain pervasive vulgarity and do not support the required curriculum are not selected with taxpayer money, government funds or any other avenue for obtaining materials used by students,” Bussell said, adding that “the ultimate authority for approving curriculum and instruction lies with the school board.”
Bussell stated her reasons for the removal of both books — “pervasive vulgarity” and “inappropriateness.”
“While I realize social media, television, etc. have this material and worse, this is no excuse to ignore or normalize these behaviors in the content of the books,” Bussell said. “Again, this is about setting age appropriate boundaries and obeying the law.”
Assistant superintendents Angela Chadwick and Leslie Watson, along with high school principal Mark Keith represented the administration at the hearing. Chadwick represented the committee for reconsideration that first reviewed Bussell’s concerns and found both books in compliance with the district’s selection criteria and recommended that neither book be removed.
Keith defended both the committee’s and the administration’s reasoning for keeping both books by saying “In Cold Blood” is labeled young adult and can only be checked out with written parent permission, and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part Time Indian” is not available for check out.
“Our district is made up of diverse families with diverse viewpoints and the book gives parents the choice as to what their children may or may not read,” Keith said. “In fact, our board policy states the district may not remove books from the library for the purpose of denying students access to ideas with which the district disagrees.”
Keith then noted that during his informal meeting with Bussell that the complainant said that one of her children was taught “In Cold Blood” while a student.
“Why is the book of concern eight years later, and not when her own child was enrolled?” Keith questioned.
During her rebuttal, Bussell questioned why Lambert allowed Keith to reference her child while at the beginning of the hearing would not let her comment about remarks made during public testimony by a parent she said was referring to her.
“You mentioned I can only stay on topic with the book,” Bussell said. “They (Keith) were able to speak, and you said we couldn’t talk about anything but the book.”
At the beginning of the hearing, Bussell prefaced her testimony by saying she has serious concerns about “the behavior targeted toward me in my effort to follow policies and processes addressing the book consideration.
“Everyone in this room heard I’m now referred to as ‘a cancer that needs to be cut out,’” Bussell said. “This has got to stop. People have the right to participate in this process.”
Lambert interrupted Bussell and said, “If you have a complaint about something that somebody said about you, there’s a grievance process. Please focus your attention on this book and why this book should be removed.”
During public testimony, Josh Craig, along with four other North Lamar parents, addressed the board, praising the administration and particularly the English department at the high school for the work the staff is doing.
After explaining his belief that parents must have a choice about what their children can and not read, Craig then commented about why he thinks North Lamar is the only district being challenged about books.
“That’s not by accident,” Craig said. “There is a reason why it’s focused here by a disgruntled employee, former employee who has found solace in an extreme right wing fascist portion of our Republican Party that does not represent the vast majority of us standing here today as true Republicans. This is a cancer that must be cut out, and just like any other cancer if not addressed and handled quickly, it will consume the body and we will all perish.”
After the meeting, Lambert explained his reasoning for interrupting Bussell but not Keith.
“His comment was directly related to this specific complaint, and that is the reason I didn’t say anything about it,” Lambert said. “I don’t think she necessarily saw it that way, but that was the reason I didn’t say anything. She was complaining about people out in the community and that has nothing to do with this complaint.”
