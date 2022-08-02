North Lamar ISD logo

For the second time this year, North Lamar ISD trustees have sided with school administrators and voted to keep books some deem “inappropriate” in the school library.

After a level three grievance hearing brought by former teacher and school board candidate Teresa Bussell before a crowd of more than 100 people, trustees voted unanimously to uphold the decision of the administration to keep “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie in the school library.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

