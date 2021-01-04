Elvis Spradling, 78, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on Jan. 2, 2021.
He entered this world on Dec. 25, 1942 in Jayton, Texas, born to Glenn and Ruth Spradling.
Knowing he left a strong and loving legacy for his family to cherish he joined with open arms his parents and siblings, Glenn Spradling, Ruth Spradling, Ben Spradling and Lou Ann Gregory.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, JoAnn Spradling; his children, James (Karen) Spradling, Gena Spradling, Mark (Kathie) Spradling; grandchildren, Morgan (Matt) Noelker, Kaitlynn Spradling and Mallory Spradling.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., at the Girard Cemetery, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7 1 p.m. at Emberson Baptist Church, in Emberson, Texas.
During his childhood, he would enjoy many adventures with his siblings, Ben and Lou Ann and many cousins from the Spradling and Sherer sides of the family. They would go hunting, work the farm and play sports.
As a teenager, Elvis and his brother, Ben, began a partnership of farming where they purchased land to farm and ranch.
Elvis went off to school at Howard County Junior College then was recruited to play basketball at Rice University. Elvis created many long-term friendships with several of his teammates and one was the best man at his wedding. After graduating college with a Bachelors of Physical Education, Elvis taught at La Porte ISD coaching and teaching PE. Two years later Elvis moved to Ropesville, Texas to coach at the Ropes ISD.
Elvis changed careers to go to work for Texas Power and Light in 1972. He started off training in Killeen, Texas for six months before taking a job in Carrollton, Texas in the customer services department. Elvis worked in Carrollton for several years before being transferred to the Sherman office for a few years then moved up to the office downtown to work in Economic Development.
After Texas Power and Light merged with TXU he retired and went back to substitute teaching or assisting JoAnn coaching at Carrollton Christian Academy.
During his time working at Texas Power and Light and TXU he formed additional friendships with coworkers that he would take to the farm for hunting dove and quail. Upon retirement this became an annual trip for dove and quail season with his kids.
In 2005 Elvis and JoAnn moved to Sumner, Texas where they built a home on 20 acres so he could look out the window and see the land while caring for his mother-in-law, Zenobia McWaters. During the next few years, he helped out at Oak Park United Methodist Church where she was a member. In 2010 he moved his mother, Ruth Spradling in and cared for her until her passing in 2013. After the passing of Zenobia in 2017, he became a member of the Emberson Baptist Church. In 2018 he was asked to become a Deacon of the Church.
In lieu of flowers, Elvis’ family suggests memorial contributions to Emberson Baptist Church Building Fund, 6877 FM 1499, Sumner, Texas 75486, in his memory.
