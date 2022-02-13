Linda Lucille Marr Earley, 72, of the Lone Star Community, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at T Boone Pickens Hospice Center in Dallas.
Linda was born on Oct. 22, 1949, in Clarksville to William “Dub” and Lucille Stringer Marr.
She was a 1968 graduate of Clarksville High School and married Roger Earley on Aug. 23, 1968 at the Pine Grove Presbyterian Church. She and Roger attended the Lone Star Methodist Church.
Her parents; grandson, Brandon Luke Earley; and a brother, Paul Marr preceded her in death. Linda was a retired Rural Mail Carrier. She loved her family, enjoyed the beach, fishing, cooking, gardening, feeding her hummingbirds and had a true Servant’s heart!
Survivors include her husband, Roger Earley, of the Lone Star Community; her sons, Mikeal Earley and wife, Keitha, of the Lone Star Community and Thomas William Earley, of Dallas; her sisters, Alice Fay Walsh and husband, Max, of Detroit and Diane Clarkson, of Clarksville; her brother, Bill Marr and wife, Susan, of Terre Haute, Indiana; her grandchildren, Matt Earley and wife, McKensy, Dakota Earley and wife, Makayla, Dylan Earley, Landon Bevins and Autumn Earley; her great-grandchildren, Grace Earley and Addlynn Earley; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services are set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13., 2022, at the Lone Star Cemetery with the Rev. Don Shovan and the Rev. Jack Holt officiating.
Pallbearers are Dakota Earley, Matt Earley, Dylan Earley, Landon Bevins, Mikael Earley and Eric Williams.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to services at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Luke Earley Scholarship Fund, 1045 CR 1330, Clarksville, Texas 75426.
