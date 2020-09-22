Tour de Paris 2019-13.jpg
Tour de Paris riders in 2019.

Bicyclists have until 11:59 p.m. tomorrow to pre-register for the Tour de Paris, which will take place Saturday. As of Monday, 535 riders have registered. T-shirts, pre-registration packets and swag can be picked up by car on the south side of the Love Civic Center on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 6 to 7:30 a.m. There is no set start time to encourage social distancing, but all riders must start by 8:30 a.m.

Julia Furukawa is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-8744 or at julia.furukawa@theparisnews.com.

