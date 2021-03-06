Gov. Greg Abbott in a press conference Tuesday in Lubbock announced the end of pandemic measures including limitations on business capacity and a statewide mask mandate. With only about 12% of Texans vaccinated, some argue the move is political while others who decried the measures as government overreach welcome the decision. Is Texas ready to roll back pandemic health measures?
