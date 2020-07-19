The Paris Economic Development Corp. board of directors will welcome new members Josh Bray, Chase Coleman and Curtis Fendley, and say farewell to retiring past chairman, Timothy Hernandez, and director, Marion Hamill, when the board meets at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Directors are to nominate a Paris City Council member to serve on the newly authorized seven-member board, a recent by-laws increase from five members. The board also will elect officers, and discuss the retention of an outside counselor. Presentations are expected by Moore Law Firm and the Patel Law Group.
Other agenda items include a closed-door session to discuss negotiations with two separate business prospects, with code names D6 and Lionshead. Open session items also include an American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. project update along with a discussion about problems with the fire alarm system at Union Station, commonly known as the Santa Fe Depot, 1125 Bonham St., where economic development offices are housed.
