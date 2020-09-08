PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD today is reporting a third staff member with Covid-19 on the Covid Alert tab on the district’s website.
Today’s positive case is a Prairiland High School teacher, according to Superintendent Jeff Ballard.
The district reported its first coronavirus case on Sept. 1 when a junior high teacher tested positive, followed Sept. 4 when a teacher’s assistant, also at the junior high, became infected.
“We are following guidelines set forth by our local health department,” the Covid Alert states. “Any students directly affected by this will be contacted by the district.”
District policy requires 10-days isolation from symptom onset and at least 72 hours of no fever without fever-reducing medications before returning to work, according to information on the Prairiland ISD Employee/Workplace Process Map for Covid-19 available at prairiland.net
