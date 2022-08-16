Shirley Ann Smith, 84, of Detroit, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
Funeral services have been set for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. John Brown and the Rev. Doug Higdon officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time.
Shirley was born on April 14, 1938 to Lee and Lela Jordan Hobbs.
She married Paul Smith and celebrated 57 years of marriage until he preceded her in death. She retired from Campbell Soup Company and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Bob Smith and wife, Katy, Roy Smith and wife, Lisa, Paula Warnell and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Casey Smith (Misty), Abbie Holbrook (Lloyd), Luke Pool, Anna Smith, Susan Humphrey, Shannon Watkins (Leslee), Brandy Fendley (Belinda), Nikkie Goodale (Wade), Jodie Welch (Aaron), Heather Wicks (Gary); great-grandchildren; brothers, Ken Hobbs, Jim Hobbs; in-laws, Sue Hobbs, Ann Clement, Roy and Jane Swift.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Billy Hobbs.
Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.