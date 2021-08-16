Peggy Marlene Frierson was born on Feb. 4, 1936 and passed away on Aug. 15, 2021 at her home in Chicota.
Marlene was born in Paris, Texas to parents B.S. and Elsie Dockray, and attended Powderly Elementary and Powderly High.
She married her life-long love, Jack Frierson on June 5, 1954.
Marlene played basketball and piano. She attended Chicota Methodist Church where she played piano for 50 years. She also enjoyed decorating the church for all the special events. She was secretary at the school for 27 years and was a blessing to all who knew her, but mostly, she was a champion wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed.
She was married for 67 years and is survived by her husband, Jack Frierson; children, Blaine and Celia; and grandchildren, Curtis, Jon, Brennan, Jack, Peter and Lilly; and one great-grandchild, Annabelle.
Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. at Chicota Methodist Church. Burial to follow at Presbyterian Cemetery in Chicota.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Chicota United Methodist Church.
