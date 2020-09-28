Aileen Castlebury, 80, of Paris, beloved wife, of Bobby Castlebury for 46 years, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Spring Lake Assisted Living.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 at the Evergreen Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery, with the Rev. Ronald Barnett officiating.
Aileen was born on Jan. 8, 1940, to Jim and Fay Cornish, of Monette, Arkansas.
Her brother was Bill Cornish, of Monette, Arkansas and her sister was Clarene Cornish Dallas, of Dumas, Arkansas.
She taught English and bookkeeping for many years. Aileen taught Junior High and High School students.
She was known for hybridizing new breeds of daylilies. Many daylily enthusiasts visited Aileen and Bobby’s daylily display beds. Aileen also dug and shipped her daylilies all over America.
She was a member of the American Poultry Association and the American Bantam Association. Aileen and Bobby were ABA Lifetime Award Recipients in 2003. Aileen and Bobby were honored by the Brazos Valley Poultry Club for the year 2016 for their outstanding achievements as breeders and exhibitors in Exhibition Poultry. They have more awards than any other breeder in Texas. Aileen and Bobby’s advice was very helpful to many breeders all over America.
Aileen’s many talents bloomed and flourished during her marriage to Bobby. They were a perfect match and complemented each other’s unique interest and bountiful joy of wildlife and nature.
Now they are…..”Together with God”.
