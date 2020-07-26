Paris Junior College has released the certified roll of graduates from the spring graduation ceremony of May 22, 2020, which was held virtually.
Texas students receiving associate degrees:
Anderson: Joshua Mancuso.
Arlington: Keuna Cummings and Renee Flores.
Austin: John Sigman.
Avery: Carmen Venable.
Blossom: Chloe Allen, Trynity Chapman, Wisey Dawson and Noah McMonigle.
Brookston: Sean Lehenbauer and Jason Mitchell.
Caddo Mills: Susan Johnson, Ethan Tillett and DeAnna Wade.
Celeste: Allyson Tesky.
Center: Allison Wilson.
Clarksville: Rebecca Harvey, Makinley Roberts, Anahi Ruiz and Au’Tyana Turner.
Commerce: Austin Driver and Ashley Flanagan.
Como: Elaine Scaff.
Cooper: Harley Briggs, D’nasha Henderson and Whitney Watso.
Cumby: Colby Lindsey.
Dayton: Tahlia Casey.
Deport: Jacob Holt.
Desoto: Matthew Castaneda.
Detroit: Brandon Owen.
Dike: John Hamme.
Emory: Misty Mattson.
Farmersville: Meghan Coursey and MaKayla Stepp.
Fate: Chloe Evans, Ashley Goodrich and Maria Hernandez.
Forney: Kyle Hogwood.
Fort Worth: Ally Nimrichter.
Giddings: Shelby Becker.
Greenville: Jocelyn Bellomy, Baylor Buzby, Benjamin Davis, Jasmine Felts, Yesenia Flores, Katelyn Hardaway, Madyson Holbrook, Hannah Hoover, Cassie Huneycutt, Samantha Keller, Payge Lorda, Minerva Mendoza Ojeda, Ivette Osornio, Javier Ruiz, Tammy Thomas, Cruz Ugalde and Jeania Wells.
Honey Grove: Hunter Carter, Daniel Knudsen and Katie Woodruff.
Klondike: Matthew Nesom.
Ladonia: Hannah Cantrell.
Madisonville: Zach Poe.
Mansfield: Obed Santos.
McKinney: Elijah Valdez.
Mesquite: Uvaldina Alcantara.
Mt. Pleasant: Lucas Rolf.
New Waverly: Heath Backhus.
North Richland Hills: Dee Agu.
Paris: Alison Abston, LaDreyus Ashley, Austin Baxley, Chance Bell, Chyna Bell, Leonel Benitez, Buster Beshirs, Nancy Castillo, Vyrak Chek, William Cody, Erica Cole, Tara Cunningham, Jessica Driggers, Caleb Dunagan, Hannah England, Hannah Ensor, Elizabeth Frazier, Kaitlin Frazier, Danisha Garvin, Katelynn Gilbert, Kenny Graham, Lexxi Haage, Tiffany Hearne, Dayna Heise, Kareyn Hellmann, Joseph Kelsay, Molly Law, Paula Lewis, Brenda Marin-Rojo, Mandi McCarty, Sarah Mijares, Lishiana Nelson, Zachary Norris, Jaycie Proctor, Brenton Ray, Fiona Schepis, Skylar Shepherd and Kaydee Tate.
Pattonville: Karsen McClain.
Pickton: Yaquelin Diaz.
Plano: Kyle Boor.
Powderly: Ashley Myers.
Quinlan: Aaron Carrillo, Courtani Eller, Vanessa Escalante, Emmaline Fulton, Stefan Gradinaru, Sandra Hickman, Kamie Lee, Jane Lin, Melissa Martinez, Jess Morris, Crystal Padron, Bethany Perez, Cody Pritchett and Daniel Sanchez.
Rockwall: Lauren Skinner.
Roxton: Chloe Hindman.
Royse City: Bryan Aguilar, Sarah Champion, Cristian Cienfuegos, Kiana Colthurst, Lori Crawford, Kaitlynn Ellington, Matthew Grugel, Deante Harris, Jackson Kurtz, Isaac Morales, Brandon Musgrove, Garrett Nawrocki, Yvette Pesina, Kylie Phillips, Savannah Russell, Zoey Skinner, Crystal Solis and Kylie Whitson.
Sour Lake: Caleb DuBois.
Sugarland: Ty Abraham.
Sulphur Springs: Fressia Alvarado, Olga Bonilla, Tyler Harris, John Koonce, Beverly Luna, Federico Muro, Ayana Pryor, Chastity Pyron, Miracle Ramon, Hannah Van Vleet, Bennie Whetstone and Autumn Wilson.
Sumner: Sadie Froese, Grace Hignight and Sara Sexton.
Talco: Adriana Yepez.
Terrell: Raquel Arvizo, Joe Mederos and Makayla Walters.
Thrall: Ashton Albert.
Tom Bean: Shelby Motley.
Waxahachie: Raymond Kennedy.
West Tawakoni: Pathik Bhakta.
Willis: Jace Mapston.
Wills Point: Mariely Aguillon.
Wolfe City: Payton Hammonds, Brooke Morgan, Melissa Toole and Savana Wolver.
Yantis: Lanie Smith, Laura Willits.
Students from other states receiving associate degrees:
Sulphur, Louisiana: Daxton Tinker.
Hugo, Oklahoma: Heather Villar.
Students from other countries receiving associate degrees:
Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Dimitrios Stamatopoulos.
Students from Texas receiving certificates:
Avery: Carmen Venable.
Blossom: Joanna Carranco, Clayton Nix.
Bogata: Sarah Ward.
Brookston: Sean Lehenbauer, Denim McIntire and Jessie Reese.
Campbell: Leslie Hines.
Como: Marco Gonzalez.
Cooper: Ashley Myers and Racheal Vaughn.
Detroit: Brandon Owen.
Dike: Melissa Carrell.
Greenville: Brittney Graves, Stephanie Hutchings, Mariana Ochoa, Kimberly Quintanilla and Tracy Quintanilla.
Klondike: Mikka Blevins.
Lone Oak: Meagan Moore.
Paris: Monica Arechiga, Megan Baker, Jordan Ballard, Austin Baxley, Austin Baxley, Nancy Castillo, Tiffany Coward, Tara Cunningham, Shelby Driggers, Stefani Frey, Uriel Godinez, Levi Hoskins, James Howell, Evie Hyden, Erin Justiss, Seth Mayfield,, Gordon Norwood, Nichole Stephens, Courtney Waugh and Rebecah Wells-Tyndell.
Pattonville: Jamilei Alworden.
Point: James Kiser.
Quinlan: Diocelina Fox.
Reno: Dawn Porter and Mariana Vazquez Echavarria.
Roxton: James Branum.
Royse City: Renu Bala.
Scroggins: Ashlyn Sylvia.
Sulphur Springs: Fressia Alvarado, Cindy Aranda, Alexandria Chancellor and Johnathan Stevenson.
Sumner: Matthew Hawkins and Ivory Padgett.
Wolfe City: Maci Ferguson.
Students from other states receiving certificates:
Tijeras, New Mexico: Judith Ruffner.
Hugo, Oklahoma: Lauren Harrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.