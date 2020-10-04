With a vision toward tomorrow’s technology for convenience today, TEXAR Federal Credit Union has proven that not only can it rely on that technology to serve members effectively, it does so well. TEXAR has a digitally savvy member base that has only grown stronger during the pandemic.
TEXAR have streamlined operations to focus on the growth of technology by reducing the number of credit union branches. To achieve this strategy, Jefferson Avenue, Hooks, DeKalb and Paris branches will not reopen. Although this has been a strategic goal of the credit union for some time, the pandemic showed it had the technology to move forward much sooner.
“Our presence will remain strong within these communities. Interactive Teller Machines/ATMs will be available to serve members as always. Digital channels in place to make banking easy include: Anywhere Access Online Banking, applying for loans by text, phone or website, signing documents from your mobile phone via DocuSign, and Remote Deposit through the TEXAR Mobile App. TEXAR is consistently researching new ideas and products. Bringing the most up to date technology to our members remains a priority,” the credit union said in a news release.
Restructuring the existing model will lower expenses, which will result in top of the market savings rates and loans rates for members. It is well capitalized with a net worth of 14.90%, which is well above industry standards. Loan growth has seen a 12% increase from 2019 to 2020. Financially, TEXAR continues to not only be stable, but strong.
Members are welcome to visit their nearest branch or use the technology implemented over the past years.
