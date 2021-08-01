Ashley HomeStore held its grand opening for its new building next to The Home Depot along NE Loop 286 on July 21, and the 32,000-square-foot building makes a statement.
“The store is built around the customer,” Marketing Director Mitzi Dowd said.
“We’re able to showcase a lot more,” Manager Jordan Pittman added. “We know people like more options.”
The new building has been in the works for a couple of years now, Pittman said, and it took nine months to build. Along with the extra space comes more jobs, as the store expanded product specialists from six to 14.
“We will have somebody here to help everyone who comes in the door,” she said.
The mattress room alone is double the size of the old building, and now each kind of decor gets its own alcove, she added.
“There’s so much more there,” Pittman said, “so that way we have all of these different lifestyles highlighting the whole look, with art and textures.”
She said so far people have complimented the store, saying it feels like something dropped out of the Dallas metroplex. This is the last weekend of the grand opening celebrations, and the store is advertising buy one, get one half off the entire store, as well as drawings and raffles. One raffle is for a $2,500 gift card, and another is for a free mattress — if you try out a mattress in the showroom, you can sign up for the mattress raffle.
The store also hopes to expand its Hope to Dream program, a nonprofit outreach program that donates mattresses and beds to families and children in need, Dowd said.
“We’ve given away 40 beds in our own stores,” she said, adding people can find out more at the store’s website, ashleynorthtexas.com/hope-to-dream/.
Overall, it’s been great, Pittman said.
“We feel very embraced by the community, and we want to do what we can,” she said.
