Farmers Bank & Trust has opened its first full-service branch in Paris. Located at 1375 NE Loop 286 in Paris, the bank purchased and remodeled the former TEXAR Federal Credit Union building.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the Farmers family and introduce Farmers Bank & Trust to our community. As all of our staff are lifelong residents of Paris, this community and the relationships we have mean everything to us. The combination of Farmers Bank & Trust’s 115 years of relationship banking, a community of amazing people and businesses will create a great fit. You will see a huge commitment from Farmers to giving back and being a true part of the local community; it is the heart of who we are,” said Jeff Nutt, Farmers Bank & Trust Paris market president.
The Farmers Bank & Trust branch will provide full teller, accounts and loan services, a drive-thru and a notary. In addition, there will be a MyFarmers iTeller Interactive Teller Machine with live teller services available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with 24/7 ATM services.
“After visiting Paris, Texas, we found that the characteristics of the community perfectly matched our core values. We are excited about our Paris team and hope to become a valuable partner of the Paris business community,” Farmers Bank & Trust CEO Chris Gosnell said.
“We’ve adopted a more modern approach to banking,” said Joe Pieratt, Farmers Bank & Trust chief operating officer. “I think you will notice that when you walk into our new branch. The teller pods offer an opportunity to really connect with our customers.”
The Paris branch team will include Jeff Nutt, Paris market president; Erik Roddy, senior commercial loan officer; Mike Kennedy, business development manager; Tina Skidmore, branch manager; Jeffie Poole, loan assistant; Megan Stephens, retail banker; and Tristan Wheeler, retail banker.
The public is invited to visit the new branch to open accounts, speak to a loan officer or receive assistance with any banking needs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration for the location will be postponed until the spring to follow Covid-19 safety measures.
Founded in 1906, Farmers Bank & Trust is a community bank owned by the privately held holding company, Magnolia Banking Corp., headquartered in Magnolia, Arkansas. Farmers Bank & Trust now has over 20 locations in Arkansas and Texas, and approximately $1.8 billion in assets. Farmers offers a full range of deposit services, trust and investment management services, as well as business, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, residential and consumer loans. To learn more, visit MyFarmers.Bank.
