Gary Wayne Owings, 67, of Paris, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 11a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Duane Hamil officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Bright-Holland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m.
Gary, the son of William Roy “Runt” Owings and Virginia Williams “Dimp” Owings, was born March 5, 1953, in Paris.
He attended Paris schools and graduated from Paris High School and Paris Junior College. It was during his years at Paris Junior College that he began working at Campbell Soup Company. His career there spanned 45 years, and at the time of his passing he was vice-president of Local 540.
Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had been a member of the Paris Rodeo and Horse Club.
His parents and a sister, Elaina Hutto, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Bettes Owings, whom he married in 1974; two daughters, Amanda Berry and Amie Bridgers and husband Brian; grandchildren, Rylan and Kinleigh Berry and Memphis and Savannah Bridgers; siblings, David Bratcher and wife, Pam, Greg Bratcher, Ronnie Bratcher and wife, Robin, Tracy Bratcher, Linda Garrison and Butch Roy Owings and wife Linda; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be: Rylan Berry, Jimmy Bettes, Kelly Fodge, Terry McFatridge, Mike Gose and Bruce Bullard.
