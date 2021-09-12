Country music artist Dion Pride, son of the late legend Charlie Pride, returns Monday night to Paris for a repeat performance at the Country Dinner Theater at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE.
Dinner catered by Scholl’s Bros. Barbeque is slated for 6 p.m. with the sell-out performance to begin at 7 p.m. Paris High School cheerleaders and Boy Scouts from Troop 2 will be serving the largest number of guests ever, according to Outreach Director Ronnie Nutt.
“I am excited to be coming back to Paris,” Pride said about his return. “I love what I do, and I am really looking forward to the reciprocal nature of these shows because they are so much more intimate than when I was working with my father and we were so far away from our audiences.
“I’ll sing some of his favorite songs, and may perform one or two from an album I’ll be finishing up in a few weeks, one he was not quite finished with before he passed,” Pride said about his father’s hits. “I feel quite honored to do that.”
Pride will be performing songs from a tribute album to the man who released “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin” in 1971 and was named Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year and Top Male Vocalist the same year. Charley Pride was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000.
In addition to songs his father made popular, Pride will come with some of his own as he has branched out beyond traditional country and enjoys a wide variety of music. An accomplished musician, Pride plays lead guitar, piano, drums and bass guitar. He began strumming a guitar when he was 5 years old, added piano lessons at age 8, drums at age 10 and bass guitar at 12. He began playing lead guitar and keyboards with his father’s band as a teenager and soon took off on his own.
“This is going to be the biggest crowd we’ve ever had because he just had so many requests,” Nutt said.
Contributions made possible by this quarter’s Country Dinner Theater are plentiful including a presentation to Alan Hubbard to kick off the Downtown Food Pantry annual stuffing drive for Thanksgiving, Nutt said. Diane Stegall with Modern Woodmen is matching a $500 donation to Habitat for Humanity to give them $1,000 toward the new house just started. In addition, donations will be made to the Curtis Grimes Ten Finger Ministry, which gives Bibles to those in need; to the monthly free First Responders Breakfast fund; to Boy Scout Troop 2 for service projects; and to the Paris High cheerleaders for competitive events. Buckets of school supplies used as table centerpieces will be given to needy children.
“Funds also will be used for a community wide Socks for Homeless Gospel Music Concert scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in the church sanctuary featuring singer Christian Davis as well as local gospel groups.
“The only price of admission is a pair or more of socks for the homeless in our area,” Nutt said.
