Ethel Leme Thompson passed away in Holdenville on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the age of 84 years.
Ethel Leme was the daughter of Barney and Bessie Moores Thompson she was born on Jan. 28, 1937 in Chicota, Texas.
She was brought up in the area of Paris, Texas and was a graduate of Paris High School. She attended East Texas State University at Commerce, received her bachelor’s degree in Education and became a Home Economics teacher. She was married to Donald Wayne Thompson on Nov. 26, 1960 in Paris, and continued teaching while they lived for a time in Deweyville and also in Hurst.
When their first child was born, she gave up teaching and happily became the homemaker she’d always wanted to be. She thoroughly enjoyed sewing, quilting and cooking, and particularly loved making pies. She was famous for her delicious pie crust and always made extra crust to share with family. She loved church and over the years was a member of Lamar Avenue Church of Christ in Paris, Texas and Beltline Church of Christ in Irving Texas, before moving to Ada Oklahoma, where she was a member of Southwest Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her father, Barney Thompson; mother, Bessie Walker; step-father Hubert Walker; her husband, Donald Thompson; and her great-granddaughter, Vivian Duncan.
She is survived by two children, daughter, Donna Duncan (Ried); son, Jason Thompson, all of Tupelo, Oklahoma; three grandsons, Richard Duncan (Melissa), of Savoy Texas, Ryan Duncan, of Lubbock Texas and Roy Duncan, of Tupelo, Oklahoma; one great-grandson, Quinn Duncan; other family members and many friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris Texas.
Online condolences may be left at fisherfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.