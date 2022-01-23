Paris Regional Medical Center is to submit its latest indigent health care benefit report, and the court is expected to make a contribution to a Medicaid waiver program when commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
The approval of an interlocal agreement with the City of Paris for the advance consent for the resale of tax foreclosed properties to benefit the city’s 5 in 5 Housing Program is also on the agenda as is the approval of a housing subdivision in Sumner.
Other agenda items include the appointment of Steven Early to the Lakes Regional Mental Health and Mental Retardation board, the appointment of Michael Townes as a reserve deputy constable for Precinct 4, an extension of a declaration of a health disaster, an update to the current Covid-19 employee leave policy and receipt of commissioner continuing education credits.
The court also is expected to approve Lamar County Jail door equipment specifications, execute an inter-local agreement with the City of Paris for a combined for a motor vehicle crime prevention task force and discuss the possible relocation of a generator to ground level from the courthouse roof.
There are eight Republican candidates and five Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party's nominations to be a candidate in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today for the next Texas governor, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous)
